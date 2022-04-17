Dylan Larkin is sick and tired of not playing in the playoffs [Video]

Here we go again.

For the sixth straight season, the Detroit Red Wings will not be playing in the NHL Playoffs.

One person who is not too happy about the fact that the Red Wings will be watching the NHL Playoffs from the comfort of their own home is captain Dylan Larkin.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Florida Panthers, Larkin spoke to the media and it was clear that he is sick and tired of not playing in the playoffs.

From Detroit News:

“Yeah, I take it personally. This is — it’s brutal, you know?” he said after Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, the team’s second blowout defeat in as many days.

“I’ve been here all six years (that the team has missed playoffs) and it’s no fun packing your bag at the end of the year, going to play in World Championships or do whatever. It just isn’t,” Larkin added.

“You want to play playoff hockey.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys in here that haven’t been through this, but you’ve gotta remember it,” Larkin said. “You gotta take it in and put it on yourself to have a great year next year, and make sure this doesn’t happen again. It can’t happen much longer.”

“We’re a young team, we go back for pucks and we throw them away a lot of times, and we don’t talk for our partner,” Larkin said Saturday. “We have to go back, we have to work on communicating and talking our way out of problems.”

