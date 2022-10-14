Dylan Larkin says he agrees with Detroit Red Wings fans

The day is finally here! Later tonight, Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2022-23 season as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

On Thursday, Larkin spoke to the media and he noted that there have been quite a few Red Wings fans that have told him they think this is going to be a fun season.

Does Dylan Larkin agree with Red Wings fans?

Dylan Larkin said he agrees with Red Wings fans that this should be an exciting season. He knows Steve Yzerman has gone out and added some talent and a new head coach but now it is time to go out on the ice and prove it.

“We’ve been waiting for this,” Larkin said. “It’s been a long summer. There’s been a lot of excitement around town, in talking to fans. Usually they say something along the lines that they love the moves Steve has made, which is good. “They should be excited. I’m excited. It means something that we went out and acquired so many players. We have talent, but we have to go out and prove it. Finally, the day has come to do it.” Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

Will the Detroit Red Wings make a run in 2022-23?

There is no question about it that the Detroit Red Wings have more talent than they did a year ago. That being said, it will not be easy for them to make a run at the playoffs during the 2022-23 season.

Yes, the Red Wings are more talented, but the Eastern Conference as a whole is absolutely loaded, which means Dylan Larkin and company are going to have their work cut out for them.

The key for the Red Wings, in my opinion, will be to get off to a hot start as they have a favorable schedule (lots of home games) to start off the season.