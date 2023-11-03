Dylan Larkin says Red Wings need to get more ‘Dirty Goals' following loss to Panthers

The Detroit Red Wings found themselves in a battle against the Florida Panthers, a game that didn't quite go as planned for the home team. As they faced off against a solid goaltender in Sergei Bobrovsky, the Red Wings' potent offense was stifled, leading to a frustrating 2-0 shutout loss at Little Caesars Arena.

Offensive Drought for Red Wings

Heading into Thursday night's game against the Panthers, the Red Wings were leading or among the top in various NHL offensive categories. However, this game turned out to be a different story as the Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky made a strong stand between the pipes, keeping the Red Wings off the scoreboard.

The Red Wings finished 0-for-5 on the power play, which added to Detroit's offensive frustrations. Following the game, captain Dylan Larkin expressed the need to rekindle their power play success, emphasizing the importance of more shots and “dirty goals.” Larkin also admitted that the responsibility for the underperforming power play largely rested on the team.

“It's cooled off,” captain Dylan Larkin said of Detroit's power play. “We have to get back to what makes us successful. We got to shoot the puck more and get some dirty goals.”

Despite the power play woes, the Red Wings had their chances but couldn't capitalize. Face-offs and entries were areas where the team faced difficulties, and execution was lacking at crucial moments. The one goal they needed remained elusive throughout the game.

“I think the power play was mostly on us,” Larkin added. “We had our looks. We didn't win many face-offs. I don't think we won many 5-on-5. They were dominating us on the face-offs and entries weren't great. We did get to zone a few times, just didn't execute. We bobbled pucks and forced it at key times. We just didn't get the one that we needed.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings were shut out 2-0 by the Florida Panthers, with Sergei Bobrovsky standing strong in the net. Detroit struggled on the power play, and the responsibility for the underperformance was acknowledged by captain Dylan Larkin. Despite opportunities, the Red Wings couldn't find the back of the net, resulting in a frustrating loss.

Bottom Line: Tough Night for Red Wings

It was a challenging night for the Detroit Red Wings, who failed to break through the formidable defense and goaltending of the Florida Panthers. The frustration of being shut out despite opportunities showcased the unpredictable nature of hockey and the importance of capitalizing on chances. Captain Dylan Larkin acknowledged that improvements are needed, particularly on the power play, to get the Red Wings back to their winning ways.