Dylan Larkin was at it again on Saturday night as the Red Wings took on the Coyotes.

Watch as Larkin scores on a slick breakaway goal to give the Wings the lead.

Make that nine goals on the season for @DetroitRedWings captain Dylan Larkin, who breaks the ice here in the desert! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Pbc2POrtC5 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 21, 2021