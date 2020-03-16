26.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina post video messages for Detroit Red Wings fans

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

For those of us who are used to watching sports on a regular basis, we currently have a void in our lives as pretty much everything we would watch has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

But most athletes are also left with a void as they are used to taking the field or ice as they compete against other teams and entertain the fans.

On Monday, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina of the Detroit Red Wings posted a message for the fans.

Nation, be smart out there and we will all get this through this together!

