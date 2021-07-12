Edmonton Oilers acquire 3-time Cup winning defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks

Sharing is caring!

The Chicago Blackhawks have closed the curtain on another era.

Defenseman Duncan Keith, who was a major part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015, has been traded to Ken Holland’s Edmonton Oilers:

Duncan Keith for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 12, 2021

Keith attended Michigan State University and was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by Chicago in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. Since making his NHL debut in the 2005-06 NHL Season, he’s appeared in 1,192 games, scoring 105 goals with 520 assists.

Keith is also a two-time gold medal winner with Team Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.