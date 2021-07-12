Edmonton Oilers acquire 3-time Cup winning defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have closed the curtain on another era.

Defenseman Duncan Keith, who was a major part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015, has been traded to Ken Holland’s Edmonton Oilers:

Keith attended Michigan State University and was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by Chicago in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. Since making his NHL debut in the 2005-06 NHL Season, he’s appeared in 1,192 games, scoring 105 goals with 520 assists.

Keith is also a two-time gold medal winner with Team Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

