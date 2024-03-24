Equanimeous St. Brown Suggested as Detroit Lions Free Agent Target

One potential Detroit Lions Free Agent target should sound familiar

The first wave of free agency has concluded, and while Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes didn’t make a headline-grabbing splash, he did bring in players poised to enhance the team’s performance in 2024, health permitting. However, with ample time remaining before the kickoff of the 2024 season, Holmes is likely on the lookout for free agents who could vie for a roster spot. One such player, as suggested by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, is wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Potential Impact of Equanimeous St. Brown

Equanimeous, the elder brother of Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown, presents an intriguing option for Detroit. Rogers notes, “Equanimeous would be a low-cost option who could provide the offense with much-needed size on the outside, both as a downfield and red-zone target and as a perimeter blocker.” His addition would not only bolster the Lions’ receiving corps but also bring an intriguing dynamic to the team by uniting the St. Brown siblings.

Rogers also notes that signing Equanimeous would bring him a step closer to an unusual NFC North milestone, having previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. His experience within the division could prove valuable, offering insights and familiarity with Detroit’s rivals.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line:

While Equanimeous St. Brown may not be the flashiest name on the free agent market, his potential fit with the Lions, both on and off the field, makes him a candidate worth considering as Detroit continues to shape its roster for the upcoming season.