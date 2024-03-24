fb
W.G. Brady

Equanimeous St. Brown Suggested as Detroit Lions Free Agent Target

Lions Notes

One potential Detroit Lions Free Agent target should sound familiar

The first wave of free agency has concluded, and while Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes didn’t make a headline-grabbing splash, he did bring in players poised to enhance the team’s performance in 2024, health permitting. However, with ample time remaining before the kickoff of the 2024 season, Holmes is likely on the lookout for free agents who could vie for a roster spot. One such player, as suggested by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, is wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Detroit Lions Salary Cap Space Detroit Lions Free Agent Target

Potential Impact of Equanimeous St. Brown

Equanimeous, the elder brother of Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown, presents an intriguing option for Detroit. Rogers notes, “Equanimeous would be a low-cost option who could provide the offense with much-needed size on the outside, both as a downfield and red-zone target and as a perimeter blocker.” His addition would not only bolster the Lions’ receiving corps but also bring an intriguing dynamic to the team by uniting the St. Brown siblings.

Rogers also notes that signing Equanimeous would bring him a step closer to an unusual NFC North milestone, having previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. His experience within the division could prove valuable, offering insights and familiarity with Detroit’s rivals.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Equanimeous St. Brown is suggested as a low-cost free-agent target for the Detroit Lions.
  2. His addition could provide valuable size and versatility to the Lions’ receiving corps.
  3. Equanimeous has previous experience in the NFC North with the Packers and Bears, adding familiarity with divisional opponents.
Chris Jones 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Bottom Line:

While Equanimeous St. Brown may not be the flashiest name on the free agent market, his potential fit with the Lions, both on and off the field, makes him a candidate worth considering as Detroit continues to shape its roster for the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

