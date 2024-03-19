DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

The DJ Reader contract details are team friendly

The Detroit Lions recently solidified their defensive line by signing DT DJ Reader to a 2-year contract. When the news originally broke, it was announced as a 2-year deal worth up to a maximum of $27.25 million with $9 million guaranteed. Well, Reader’s contract has officially been filed, and thanks to Over The Cap, we now know the details.

DJ Reader Contract Details

Here are the contract details via OverTheCap.com:

Reader’s deal is actually a 2-year, $22 million deal with $7.465 million guaranteed and a $6.215 million signing bonus. That said, there are likely incentives built into the contract that could potentially increase that number if certain criteria are met.

One thing to point out is that three void years have been added to the contract to spread out the $6.2 million signing bonus. Reader’s cap hits, as it stands, will be $5,303,000 in 2024, $12,243,000 in 2025, and $3,729,000 in 2026.

Adding an Absolute BEAST!

Adding DJ Reader to their defensive line is a HUGE move for the Detroit Lions. When healthy, he is one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the game, and putting him alongside Alim McNeill is going to be scary. The Lions run defense was dominant in 2023, and it should be even better in 2024.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Contract Clarification: While initially reported as a deal worth up to $27.25 million, DT DJ Reader’s contract with the Detroit Lions is actually closer to $21 million over two years. However, incentives could potentially increase this amount if certain criteria are met. Cap Management: The contract includes three void years to spread out Reader’s $6.2 million signing bonus, resulting in cap hits of $5,303,000 in 2024, $12,243,000 in 2025, and $3,729,000 in 2026. Defensive Boost: DJ Reader is a formidable run-stopper, and his addition alongside Alim McNeill is expected to further strengthen the Lions’ already dominant run defense in 2024.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have made a significant investment in bolstering their defensive line by signing DJ Reader. While the contract details reveal a lower guaranteed amount than initially reported, the move is still a major one for the team, promising to enhance their run defense and overall defensive performance in the coming seasons.