Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

0
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

0
Must Watch: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with pitch.

Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert Takes a Chunk Out of Bob Rouse’s Helmet [Video]

0
Watch as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert literally takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse's helmet!!!
W.G. Brady

DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

Lions Notes

The DJ Reader contract details are team friendly

The Detroit Lions recently solidified their defensive line by signing DT DJ Reader to a 2-year contract. When the news originally broke, it was announced as a 2-year deal worth up to a maximum of $27.25 million with $9 million guaranteed. Well, Reader’s contract has officially been filed, and thanks to Over The Cap, we now know the details.

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play Detroit Lions sign DJ Reader DJ Reader Contract Details

DJ Reader Contract Details

Here are the contract details via OverTheCap.com:

DJ Reader Contract Details

Reader’s deal is actually a 2-year, $22 million deal with $7.465 million guaranteed and a $6.215 million signing bonus. That said, there are likely incentives built into the contract that could potentially increase that number if certain criteria are met.

One thing to point out is that three void years have been added to the contract to spread out the $6.2 million signing bonus. Reader’s cap hits, as it stands, will be $5,303,000 in 2024, $12,243,000 in 2025, and $3,729,000 in 2026.

Adding an Absolute BEAST!

Adding DJ Reader to their defensive line is a HUGE move for the Detroit Lions. When healthy, he is one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the game, and putting him alongside Alim McNeill is going to be scary. The Lions run defense was dominant in 2023, and it should be even better in 2024.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Contract Clarification: While initially reported as a deal worth up to $27.25 million, DT DJ Reader’s contract with the Detroit Lions is actually closer to $21 million over two years. However, incentives could potentially increase this amount if certain criteria are met.
  2. Cap Management: The contract includes three void years to spread out Reader’s $6.2 million signing bonus, resulting in cap hits of $5,303,000 in 2024, $12,243,000 in 2025, and $3,729,000 in 2026.
  3. Defensive Boost: DJ Reader is a formidable run-stopper, and his addition alongside Alim McNeill is expected to further strengthen the Lions’ already dominant run defense in 2024.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have made a significant investment in bolstering their defensive line by signing DJ Reader. While the contract details reveal a lower guaranteed amount than initially reported, the move is still a major one for the team, promising to enhance their run defense and overall defensive performance in the coming seasons.

Latest

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

0
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network
Tigers Notes

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

0
Must Watch: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with pitch.
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert Takes a Chunk Out of Bob Rouse’s Helmet [Video]

0
Watch as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert literally takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse's helmet!!!
Pistons News Reports

NBA Takes Action: Evan Fournier Fined for Outburst After Pistons Loss to Heat

0
Evan Fournier Fined for his post game antics.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

Mike Valenti questions the state of the Yzerplan in fiery monologue

0
No punches pulled: Mike Valenti questions Steve Yzerman's rebuilding process after Detroit's latest embarrassing loss.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

0
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Be a HUGE One for Detroit Lions

0
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Be a HUGE One... literally.
U of M

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

0
Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Arrest Early Saturday Morning.
Tigers News Reports

Miguel Cabrera has reported to Detroit Tigers Spring Training

0
Miguel Cabrera is back and you can bet he is going to be having some fun!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network
Read more

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

W.G. Brady -
Must Watch: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with pitch.
Read more

Red Wings Enforcer Bob Probert Takes a Chunk Out of Bob Rouse’s Helmet [Video]

W.G. Brady -
Watch as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert literally takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse's helmet!!!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!