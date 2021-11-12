ESPN writer includes Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff in his ‘Midseason NFL Predictions’ article

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks, everyone who knows football realized the Lions were downgrading.

That being said, the dropoff from Stafford to Goff has been extremely obvious as Goff has struggled mightily as the Lions have started off with an 0-8 record.

On Friday, ESPN NFL writer Kevin Seifert included Goff in the site’s Midseason NFL Predictions article and it is not pretty.

As you can see, Seifert predicts Goff will make his final NFL start as a true starter during the second half of the 2021 season.

Here is what Seifert has to say about Goff.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will make his final NFL start as a true starter

Goff has objectively been one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks this season. His Total QBR of 28.9 is lower than that of every starter except rookies Zach Wilson (28.0) and Justin Fields (27.4), and Goff is in such a snooze that he has thrown the ball away on multiple fourth-down conversion attempts. Even with a hefty salary-cap hit looming, what argument could the Lions make for bringing him back?

Assuming the Lions become the second team in as many seasons to give up on him, Goff won’t start another NFL game unless it is as someone’s backup. — Kevin Seifert, NFL writer/reporter

Nation, do you agree with Seifert or do you think Goff can turn his season around?