Everybody TRASHES Matt Patricia for play-calling during Eagles loss to Seahawks

Prior to the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, I wrote an article titled, “How Matt Patricia Being Matt Patricia Can Help Detroit Lions”. In that article, I talked about how the Detroit Lions‘ ideal MNF outcome would be the Seahawks beating the Eagles, and how Matt Patricia doing Matt Patricia things (I just typed Matt Patricia WAY too many times!) would open the door for the Lions earning a top seed in the NFC. If you happened to tune in for last night's game, Patricia made me look like Nostradamus as he choked on his final play-call of the game.

Patricia Helps Out the Lions

During the final minutes of the game, with the Eagles leading the Seahawks 17-13, the Seahawks forced a punt, giving themselves one last shot to win. The problem was that Seattle had to go 92 yards in 1:52 with just one timeout remaining. The solution: Matt Patricia.

This is when the Seahawks' second-stringer, Drew Lock, casually strolled his team down the field like he was out for a Sunday drive. Lock managed a tidy 5-for-10 for 92 yards, capping it off with a sweet touchdown pass. He nailed two third-and-10s on that drive, including a jaw-dropping, 29-yard TD pass to the new kid, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with a mere 33 ticks left on the clock.

The real kicker? Patricia put cornerback James Bradberry in man-to-man coverage against Smith-Njigba in a situation where the Eagles should have been defending against anything over the top.

Fans BLAST Patricia

Following the play, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to throw shade at Patricia. Here is just a small sample of what went down on social media after Patricia pulled a Patricia to help out the Lions.

Eagles fans, we tried to warn you. Y'all got served up a Matt Patricia special last nightpic.twitter.com/D8JT0sOqqY — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 19, 2023

me and all the Matt Patricia jokes tonight pic.twitter.com/q48fXt8L10 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 19, 2023

I really don’t know what Matt Patricia is Doing is here.



It’s 3rd and 10 and you leave Bradberry one on one? Who’s know as a bad man player? And you’re only rushing 4? I don’t get It. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/O5u2JNUgEa — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 19, 2023

Reminder that Matt Patricia carries a pencil in his ear… for his laminated play sheet… pic.twitter.com/17i7ScF69C — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2023

Just me waking up on this fine Tuesday morning and remembering that Matt Patricia put James Bradberry on an island with 33 seconds left when he had been getting coked all night. pic.twitter.com/fl9g1ZoaCy — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) December 19, 2023

Backup QB Drew Lock just torched an Eagles defense for 92 yards in 1:24 for a game winning TD drive with Matt Patricia calling the plays.



Philly losing means the Lions have a real chance to get the 2 seed in the NFC.



Thanks 🚀👨‍🔬.



You finally did something good for the Lions. — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) December 19, 2023