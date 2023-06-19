Everything Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris said during Monday’s media session

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris met with media members this afternoon, giving updates on several individual situations surrounding the team that included updates on Austin Meadows, Spencer Turnbull, and prospect Colt Keith.

Right now, the Tigers are 10 games below the .500 mark at 30 wins and 40 losses and a full five games outside of the division lead.

“There’s going to be plenty of time next month to look up, see the forest, and determine our path forward,” Harris said. “We’re not really ready and we think it’s a little premature to commit to something right now.”

Meadows has appeared in only six games this season before going right back on the 60-Day Injured List owing to his anxiety issues.

“The reports that we have received from Austin are positive,” Harris said. “He is working through treatment. He is also working out and he is in a very healthy environment for him and his progress. … We’re rooting like hell for him.”

When it comes to highly touted prospect Colt Keith, who is tearing it up in Double-A, Harris said he understands why some fans would like to see what he can do with the big club.

“Colt has been really, really fun to watch all year,” Harris said. “In many ways, he embodies the offensive approach we're trying to build around in this organization. If you don't catch yourself, it's easy to forget that he's the youngest player on the team.”

“I wouldn't entirely rule out a jump from Double-A to the big leagues for any of our players moving forward, but it's really hard to make up for the reps that they can get against different types of pitchers in Triple-A.”

Harris had this to say about Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been on the IL since suffering a left index finger pulley rupture:

“He feels great,” Harris said. “How the player feels definitely influences the future with his plan. … We are going to have some news for you guys tomorrow in the injury report about his next step.”

Harris also disclosed that a more specific medical update would be coming by tomorrow.

Harris had the following to say about pitcher Spencer Turnbull, who was recently placed on the 60-day injured list.

“Spencer is really talented,” he said. “You guys have heard me talk about him on the record quite a bit already. We just need to get him healthy. We need to get him pitching so we can see it. Beyond that, I don’t really have any information to share.”

He would go on to say that even though the team has several pitchers on the Injured List, it presents an opportunity for other players to step up.

“We have seven starting pitchers on the injured list right now,” he said. “That's tough to overcome for any team. But it's not an excuse. It's an observation.”

“The blessing of all of that is that it's giving more opportunities to some players who wouldn't necessarily have that opportunity if all our talented starters were healthy right now.”

When it comes to hiring an official replacement for Al Avila, who was fired last season, Harris said that the team is continuing to “actively” search for the right person.

“We still intend to hire a GM,” he said. “I think I will pick that back up when things slow down, but I’m not actively working on it.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers are back home tonight

The Tigers, who just took three of four games from the division rival Minnesota Twins, are back home tonight at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals.

Let's hope that they can continue their momentum and put a serious dent into Minnesota's division lead!