Ex-Detroit Lion added to Cincinnati Bengals active roster prior to Super Bowl LVI

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals have elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams have elevated DB Blake Countess and DB Eric Weddle from the practice squad to play.

Daniels spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions, though he only played in nine games due to injury.

You may remember Blake Countess as he played DB for the Michigan Wolverines.

