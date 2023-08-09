Social-Stamp-Logo

Detroit Sports Nation

Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter for Phillies [VIDEO]

Congratulations to former Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen!

Paul Tyler

Pitcher Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies the afternoon of the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for infield prospect Hau-Yu Lee, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. And in his home debut, he threw his first career no-hitter.

Inside The Article
Lorenzen was dealt from the Tigers to the PhilliesIn his home debut, he picked up a no-hitterKey PointsWrapping It Up: Congrats to Michael Lorenzen!
Michael Lorenzen Detroit Tigers

Lorenzen was dealt from the Tigers to the Phillies

Lorenzen, who was selected to represent the Tigers at last month's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, had signed in Detroit as a free agent on a one-year contract last offseason. He started 18 games for Detroit in 2023 while compiling a 3.58 ERA and a 5-7 record.

In his home debut, he picked up a no-hitter

Tonight in Philadelphia, he became the first Phillies pitcher since 2015 to toss a no-no, achieving the feat for the first time in his career against the Washington Nationals. He threw a total of 124 pitches and struck out five Nationals batters.

And the reaction from Lorenzen's family in the stands made the accomplishment even better!

Key Points

  • Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Tigers to the Phillies
  • He made his home debut in Philadelphia tonight
  • He became the first Phillies pitcher since 2015 to throw a no-hitter

Wrapping It Up: Congrats to Michael Lorenzen!

Lorenzen was able to carve out a comfortable niche in Detroit and was rewarded for his efforts this season by being named to his first All-Star Game.

He's now forever in the Phillies record books for his incredible feat during tonight's game in his home debut. Congratulations to Lorenzen!

Leave a comment

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Social-Stamp-Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?