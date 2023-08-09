Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter for Phillies [VIDEO]

Pitcher Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies the afternoon of the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for infield prospect Hau-Yu Lee, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. And in his home debut, he threw his first career no-hitter.
Lorenzen was dealt from the Tigers to the Phillies
Lorenzen, who was selected to represent the Tigers at last month's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, had signed in Detroit as a free agent on a one-year contract last offseason. He started 18 games for Detroit in 2023 while compiling a 3.58 ERA and a 5-7 record.
In his home debut, he picked up a no-hitter
Tonight in Philadelphia, he became the first Phillies pitcher since 2015 to toss a no-no, achieving the feat for the first time in his career against the Washington Nationals. He threw a total of 124 pitches and struck out five Nationals batters.
And the reaction from Lorenzen's family in the stands made the accomplishment even better!
Wrapping It Up: Congrats to Michael Lorenzen!
Lorenzen was able to carve out a comfortable niche in Detroit and was rewarded for his efforts this season by being named to his first All-Star Game.
He's now forever in the Phillies record books for his incredible feat during tonight's game in his home debut. Congratulations to Lorenzen!