Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter for Phillies [VIDEO]

Pitcher Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies the afternoon of the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for infield prospect Hau-Yu Lee, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. And in his home debut, he threw his first career no-hitter.

Lorenzen was dealt from the Tigers to the Phillies

Lorenzen, who was selected to represent the Tigers at last month's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, had signed in Detroit as a free agent on a one-year contract last offseason. He started 18 games for Detroit in 2023 while compiling a 3.58 ERA and a 5-7 record.

In his home debut, he picked up a no-hitter

Tonight in Philadelphia, he became the first Phillies pitcher since 2015 to toss a no-no, achieving the feat for the first time in his career against the Washington Nationals. He threw a total of 124 pitches and struck out five Nationals batters.

And the reaction from Lorenzen's family in the stands made the accomplishment even better!

Michael Lorenzen throws the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. His family's reaction is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NARDYMwK0 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2023

Key Points

Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Tigers to the Phillies

He made his home debut in Philadelphia tonight

He became the first Phillies pitcher since 2015 to throw a no-hitter

Wrapping It Up: Congrats to Michael Lorenzen!

Lorenzen was able to carve out a comfortable niche in Detroit and was rewarded for his efforts this season by being named to his first All-Star Game.

He's now forever in the Phillies record books for his incredible feat during tonight's game in his home debut. Congratulations to Lorenzen!