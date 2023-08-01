Detroit Tigers trade Michael Lorenzen to Philadelphia Phillies

This is the exact scenario that Scott Harris planned for when he signed Michael Lorenzen this offseason. Have Lorenzen pitch well enough to be a trade candidate at the deadline. And, that's exactly what happened with the Tigers shipping the righty to Philadelphia for Hao-Yu Lee, the #5 prospect in the Phils' organization. A decent return for a rental that will help the Phillies in their playoff aspirations.

Can confirm the deal, Lorenzen to Phillies for Hao-Yu Lee. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 1, 2023

Why it matters

To say this is exactly why Lorenzen was signed may sound like hyperbole, but there really is no other explanation. And, to be honest, it worked to perfection. Lorenzen, the Tigers' sole representative to the All-Star game, has been on fire since his selection, not allowing a single run in the month of July. He's been worth 1.4 fWAR on the season thus far, and it's easy to see why he was coveted.

Michael Lorenzen by the numbers

Lorenzen is quietly having one of the better seasons of his career. He's already produced more WAR than in any other season of his career (1.3 fWAR in 2019 being his second highest). His ability to pitch at the backend of a rotation or in the bullpen for the playoffs will serve the XXX well.

100.2 IP this season

6.79 K/9 and 2.32 BB/9 (the lowest of his career)

22.2 scoreless innings pitched since June 30th against the Rockies.

The bottom line

Lorenzen was exactly what he needed to be for the Tigers, and we should respect that. He came in, like a true pro, and did his job. He fulfilled the plans of Scot Harris to be a tradable asset at the deadline on a one-year deal. And for the Phillies they got a solid piece as they head toward the end of the season and their contention run. Best of luck, Michael … maybe we'll see you in a Tigers uniform again soon.