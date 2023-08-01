Michael Lorenzen compliments the city of Detroit after being traded to the Phillies

The Detroit Tigers officially parted ways with pitcher Michael Lorenzen earlier this afternoon, which happens to be the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. He was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. And Lorenzen had nothing but good things to say about the Tigers and team president Scott Harris, particularly on his way out.

Lorenzen signed with the Detroit Tigers last summer

Lorenzen, who was selected to represent the Tigers at last month's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, had signed in Detroit as a free-agent on a one-year contract last offseason. He started 18 games for Detroit in 2023 while compiling a 3.58 ERA and a 5-7 record.

He had nothing but good things to say about Michigan

He'll be joining a Phillies team that advanced to the World Series last year for the first time since their victory in 2008. But on his way out, he was sure to compliment the city of Detroit and team president Scott Harris.

“Michigan was incredible,” Lorenzen said. “Detroit, incredible. My wife and I loved everything about it. We appreciate Tigers fans and the city and the staff here. They followed through on their promise for me: ‘You're going to come here, and we're going to make you better.' They definitely did that. I told Scott (Harris) on the phone, ‘You followed through, and I appreciate that.'”

He then turned his attention to his new team, saying he can't wait to get started with them.

“The Phillies are a really good team,” Lorenzen said. “I played with quite a few of them when I was younger (including Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper), so it'll be fun to play with them again. It's going to be exciting. Good atmosphere, good city. I'm excited for the opportunity.”

Key Points

Michael Lorenzen has been traded to the Phillies

He signed a one-year deal with Detroit last summer and also made the 2023 All-Star Game

He complimented Detroit and Scott Harris on his way out

Wrapping It Up: Michael Lorenzen represented Detroit well

Lorenzen was able to carve out a comfortable niche in Detroit, and was rewarded for his efforts this season by being named to his first All-Star Game.

Lorenzen is one of the game's true professionals, and we wish him luck as the chapter turns on his time in Detroit and moves on to the City of Brotherly Love.