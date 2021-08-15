Ex-Lion Marvin Jones Jr. hauls in dime from rookie Trevor Lawrence

It may be the preseason, but it looks like former Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence may do this more often.

Jones Jr., who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending the last five years in the Motor City, hauled in an absolute dime of a pass from Lawrence during their exhibition game tonight against the Cleveland Browns:

Lawrence is looking right at home in the NFL after being drafted first overall, and Jones Jr. appears to be settling in nicely in his new surroundings.