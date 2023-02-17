Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Ex-Lions coach Aubrey Pleasant lands gig with Rams

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Field Yates, the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly hired former Detroit Lions assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant as their new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Pleasant previously worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Los Angeles’ cornerbacks' coach. He was hired mid-season by the Packers in 2022 and previously worked as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Lions until he was released in October of 2022. Following his release, the Lions went on an 8-2 run that ended with a Week 18 Sunday Night Football win that knocked the Packers out of playoff contention.

Aubrey Pleasant Rams Lions

Key points:

  • Rams have hired Pleasant as their new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator
  • Pleasant previously worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
  • Pleasant was hired mid-season by the Packers in 2022 and previously worked for the Detroit Lions
  • Lions went on an 8-2 run after Pleasant's release, which ended with a win over the Packers

The Big Picture: Experience and Success of Aubrey Pleasant

The Rams have added experience and success to their coaching staff with the hire of Pleasant. Pleasant has worked with both McVay and LaFleur in the past and was part of a Lions team that went on a successful run after his departure. His experience and success could be key in helping the Rams improve their defensive backs and passing game in the upcoming season.

The Bottom Line – Rams Add Key Coaching Piece with Hire of Aubrey Pleasant

- Advertisement -

The addition of Aubrey Pleasant to the Rams coaching staff could prove to be a key move in improving the team's defense and passing game. With his experience and success in the league, Pleasant brings a wealth of knowledge to the team and could be a key piece in helping the Rams contend for a championship in the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions DL coach Todd Wash poached by Panthers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions DL coach Todd Wash poached by Panthers

According to the Carolina Panthers, they have stolen DL coach Todd Wash from the Detroit Lions. This is the second Lions' coach to head to Carolina.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.