Ex-Lions coach Aubrey Pleasant lands gig with Rams

According to a report from Field Yates, the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly hired former Detroit Lions assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant as their new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Pleasant previously worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Los Angeles’ cornerbacks' coach. He was hired mid-season by the Packers in 2022 and previously worked as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Lions until he was released in October of 2022. Following his release, the Lions went on an 8-2 run that ended with a Week 18 Sunday Night Football win that knocked the Packers out of playoff contention.

Key points:

Rams have hired Pleasant as their new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator

Pleasant previously worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Pleasant was hired mid-season by the Packers in 2022 and previously worked for the Detroit Lions

Lions went on an 8-2 run after Pleasant's release, which ended with a win over the Packers

The Big Picture: Experience and Success of Aubrey Pleasant

The Rams have added experience and success to their coaching staff with the hire of Pleasant. Pleasant has worked with both McVay and LaFleur in the past and was part of a Lions team that went on a successful run after his departure. His experience and success could be key in helping the Rams improve their defensive backs and passing game in the upcoming season.

The Bottom Line – Rams Add Key Coaching Piece with Hire of Aubrey Pleasant

- Advertisement -

The addition of Aubrey Pleasant to the Rams coaching staff could prove to be a key move in improving the team's defense and passing game. With his experience and success in the league, Pleasant brings a wealth of knowledge to the team and could be a key piece in helping the Rams contend for a championship in the upcoming season.