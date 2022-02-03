Fan creates Detroit Rams apparel in advance of Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angels Rams are in the Super Bowl and a large majority of Detroit Lions fans will be rooting for them to win due to the fact that Matthew Stafford is their quarterback.

Ever since the Stafford trade went down, I have been jokingly been calling the Rams the Los Angeles Lions and I have rooted hard for them in the playoffs, even though it has resulted in the Lions picking lower in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, I don’t think there is any chance that I would buy the shirt that you are about to see.

As you can see below, a fan has created some Detroit Rams apparel in advance of Super Bowl LVI.

Nation, would you buy one of these shirts? Would you wear it if you were given one for free?