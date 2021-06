Sharing is caring!

How many times can we say it?

DO NOT BE A MORON AND RUN OUT ONTO A FIELD DURING A GAME, IT WILL NOT END WELL FOR YOU!!!

The latest incident of a moronic fan who probably had a bit too much to drink came from Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

Watch as the fan runs onto the Yankee Stadium field only to be slammed to the ground by security.

When will people learn their lesson?

*Video via TMZ Sports