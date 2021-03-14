Fan makes hilarious edit to Mark Turgeon’s Wikipedia page following altercation with Juwan Howard

In case you missed it, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from Friday’s Big Ten Quarterfinal game vs. Maryland after he got into a heated exchange with Terrapins head coach, Mark Turgeon.
During the exchange, Howard had to be held back from going after Turgeon.
Following the game, Howard said he lost his cool and went after Turgeon after Turgeon “charged” him.
“I’m like, ‘No, that’s not how I saw it.’ I was out of the coaching box. I went down to explain it was off of Smith. And it’s tough to communicate when it’s loud and you have masks on. Turg saw that I was out of the box. He’s telling the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box. I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’
“He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not gonna let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again.’ And he charged at me.
