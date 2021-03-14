Fan makes hilarious edit to Mark Turgeon’s Wikipedia page following altercation with Juwan Howard

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from Friday’s Big Ten Quarterfinal game vs. Maryland after he got into a heated exchange with Terrapins head coach, Mark Turgeon.

During the exchange, Howard had to be held back from going after Turgeon.

Following the game, Howard said he lost his cool and went after Turgeon after Turgeon “charged” him.

“I’m like, ‘No, that’s not how I saw it.’ I was out of the coaching box. I went down to explain it was off of Smith. And it’s tough to communicate when it’s loud and you have masks on. Turg saw that I was out of the box. He’s telling the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box. I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’

“He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not gonna let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again.’ And he charged at me.

“That right there, I don’t know how you guys was raised, but how I was raised by my grandfather and also by Chicago — because I was raised by Chicago and I grew up in the south side — when guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges you.

“That right there, I went into defense mode, forgetting exactly where I’m at. That’s not the right way how to handle the situation when you come and charge someone. I didn’t charge him. So when he charged me, I reacted. I reacted out of defense. That’s it. Words were exchanged. And then I got tossed. That’s the story.”

Well, not surprisingly, a fan has taken to Wikipedia and has edited Turgeon’s bio to say that he is “also the son of Juwan Howard.”

Check it out.

These generally get changed back quickly so we made sure to get a snapshot.