Fan told Nicholas Castellanos to imagine Rob Manfred’s face on ball prior to home run [Video]

Sharing is caring!

During Saturday’s extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds OF Nicholas Castellanos was caught on camera fist-bumping a Reds’ fan after Castellanos hit a game-tying home run.

Following the game, Castellanos let the fan join him for his post-game interview to explain why the fist bump happened and as you are about to see, it is epic!

“So, I told Nick when he got up there that he should imagine that Rob Manfred’s face was on the baseball,” the fan said after Castellanos handed him his headset during the post-game interview. “And the next pitch, he lit it up over the fence, baby.”

Nick Castellanos fist bumped a fan after a home run and then let the fan tell the broadcast why after the game "I told Nick he should imagine Rob Manfred's face on the baseball." (via @alexndr_92) pic.twitter.com/nf6mxMhooP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2021

Castellanos, as you may remember, received a two-game suspension from Rob Manfred in April for “instigating a benches-clearing incident” after he scored on a wild pitch and then stood over Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and taunted him.