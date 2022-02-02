in NFL

Fans bash Washington Commanders for new team name choice

The Washington Redskins became the Washington Football team and on Wednesday, it was announced they will now be the Washington Commanders.

Following the announcement, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions and it was not pretty at all as almost every single comment was negative.

Here are some of the highlights (or should I say lowlights).

 

What do you think?

