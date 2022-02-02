Fans bash Washington Commanders for new team name choice

The Washington Redskins became the Washington Football team and on Wednesday, it was announced they will now be the Washington Commanders.

Following the announcement, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions and it was not pretty at all as almost every single comment was negative.

Here are some of the highlights (or should I say lowlights).

If the name was changed because it was offensive, how are you going to make it front and center in the marketing campaign to your new name? Plus, you can only wear 1 helmet, so why have a black one too? — LP Cruz 🇩🇴 (@SDQFlightCrew) February 2, 2022

This hurts so much. Garbage name jerseys and recycled logo. Nothing says that the fans were kept in mind during the making of this rebrand. — Stephen G (@StephenGiuliani) February 2, 2022

Random people on Twitter did better in a week than your multi-million dollar marketing team did in 2 years. pic.twitter.com/n0wAClNYqH — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) February 2, 2022

Two years and two name changes for “equity” to get to “Washington Commanders” honoring Mt Vernon plantation slave-owner George Washington? — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) February 2, 2022

Thank you for shredding away my lifelong affinity for this team. This decision could not have been more tonedeaf, not to mention ignorant to the state of the world. Very few wanted a military theme and if you guys had actually listened to your fans you’d have known that. — Derek Gilbert (@Chaperian) February 2, 2022

What a joke. Has nothing to do with our his history. Shoutout to Dan Snyder and @whoisjwright and @RiverboatRonHC for ruining this franchise even more. People that have only been in the organization for a couple years ignoring lifelong fans and picking an awful name. Smh — T Cran (@TanCran7) February 2, 2022

Cheeks Name

Cesspool Stadium

Pop Warner Football Practice Field

For A Cheeks Franchise

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gTH9WB1ilv — Andre’ Jackson (@therealdre_jack) February 2, 2022

How we gonna do the team chant?

Let's go commanders? Let's go comms? Da fck outta here. Can't even properly do the team chant — #httr (@kimaster88) February 2, 2022

So everyone just going to call them Washington going forward? Commanders is such a corny name. — David Ford (@4D_79) February 2, 2022

This is so bad. Seriously. How hard was this to do Hogs? It didn’t need two years. As a 30 something Dan Snyder has ruined any love of this team I had. — Scott Cannon (@ScottyeCannon) February 2, 2022

Look how they massacred my team man 😭 pic.twitter.com/dXzDx6OGDq — T rock🌹 (@TrockdagamerYT) February 2, 2022