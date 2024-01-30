Fans lose their minds following Ben Johnson Breaking News

Just moments ago, news broke that Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, for the second season in a row, has told teams needing a head coach that he is staying in the Motor City. His is ENORMOUS news for the Lions as Johnson is arguably the best offensive mind in the NFL. Following the news breaking, fans and reporters took to social media to voice their excitement.

Detroit Lions Fans Go Wild

Here is a sampling of some of the thousands of reactions on social media, including some from reporters.

Eight minutes Sunday night crushed the Lions Super Bowl plans. Four words on Tuesday ensured they can get there again.



Ben Johnson is STAYING. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson ONE PRIDE BABYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/c8BENEfN0j — NAY-OH-ME (@non_hooper) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson saw next years Super Bowl logo. pic.twitter.com/lvdd8AIIN9 — lilmaua (@lilmaua) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson staying in Detroit is fucking huge and really shows how much loyalty Dan Campbell breeds in that organization — Brock Bowers SZN (@Tylique73) January 30, 2024

HOLY SHIT! Ben Johnson WANTS to stay in Detroit! Honestly, I am soooo happy. Aaron Glenn does need to go and the Lions should hire Mike Vrabel as DC. This can be the dream team in 2024!#OnePride #AllGrit — Tyler (@TylerMcD65) January 30, 2024

BEN JOHNSON LFG!!! WELCOME BACK BABY — JAHMYR IS HIM (@LionsTigersDet) January 30, 2024

I suddenly feel slightly less salty.



Thank you Ben Johnson — Sancho Harris (@D_glaze53) January 30, 2024