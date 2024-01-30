Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Fans lose their minds following Ben Johnson Breaking News

Fans lose their minds following Ben Johnson Breaking News. What is your reaction to the news?

Just moments ago, news broke that Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, for the second season in a row, has told teams needing a head coach that he is staying in the Motor City. His is ENORMOUS news for the Lions as Johnson is arguably the best offensive mind in the NFL. Following the news breaking, fans and reporters took to social media to voice their excitement.

Detroit Lions Fans Go Wild

Here is a sampling of some of the thousands of reactions on social media, including some from reporters.

