Fans react to news of Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan Football fans have resounding reaction to the news of the Jim Harbaugh suspension by the Big Ten!

The news that the entire sports world had been waiting for came through this afternoon, as Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season. While reactions continue to flood in from various corners of the college sports world, Michigan fans have also been vocal in expressing their opinions on the matter, along with those who think Michigan got off too easy.

The punishment for Harbaugh

In the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Michigan for the past several weeks, the repercussions have finally been enforced.

“Sources: The Big Ten is expected discipline Michigan for the in the in-person scouting and ongoing sign stealing investigation and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season. He will be allowed to coach during the week.”

In a statement, the League said that Michigan has been in violation of the Big Ten sportsmanship policy “for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that comprised the integrity of the competition.”

Reactions come pouring in from football fans

Not surprisingly, there is considerable pushback from fans on social media to the news, with plenty of it directed at Tony Petitti, the Big Ten's New Commissioner.

On the other hand, there are those who feel that the conference wasn't harsh enough in their punishment.

Michigan Football has initiated legal preparations, as previously indicated in response to any disciplinary action from the Big Ten.

Simultaneously, the team faces a critical upcoming game tomorrow at State College against the Nittany Lions.