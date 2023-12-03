Final College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan comes in at No. 1

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

College football's Championship Weekend certainly lived up to its hype, as Michigan, Washington, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas all took care of business, while Georgia and Oregon all but eliminated themselves from playoff contention. After plenty of discussion, the College Football Playoff committee has released their final rankings, and at least one fan base is going to be pretty upset with the results.

Final College Football Playoff Rankings

The final rankings have been released, and the two semifinal matchups are as following:

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Rose Bowl)

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (Sugar Bowl)

Complete Rankings

Here are the remainder of the College Football Playoff Rankings:

5. Florida State

6. Georgia

