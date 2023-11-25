Final Ohio State Injury Report vs. Michigan

As the clock ticks down to one of the most anticipated showdowns of the season, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation as No. 2 Ohio State is about to take on No. 3 Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Let's take a look at Ohio State's injury report heading into today's game.

Who is on the Ohio State Injury Report?

Out:

Kyion Grayes

Lathan Ranson

Kojo Antwi

Will Smith Jr.

Jason Moore

Questionable: None

Bottom Line: EVERYTHING is on the Line!

The winner of ‘The Game' will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, keeping their dreams of making the College Football Playoff alive, while the loser will have to root for chaos if they want to get into the playoff.