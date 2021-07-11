FireAvila trends on Twitter following Detroit Tigers first round pick

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Tigers were on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, they had a golden opportunity to select SS Marcelo Mayer after both the Pirates and Rangers passed on him.

But, instead of taking who many had slotted as the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft, Tigers GM Al Avila decided to select high school pitcher, Jackson Jobe.

Following the pick, a plethora of Tigers fans took to Twitter to bash Avila for his decision.

In fact, so many took to Twitter that #FireAvila began trending within minutes of the pick.

Nation, what do you think about the Tigers passing on Mayer?