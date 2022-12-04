Fired up Dan Campbell celebrates with team in locker room following win over Jaguars [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions got back in the win column by easily defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions are now 5-7 on the season, and their chances of making the NFL Playoffs are still alive. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell joined his team in the locker room, and he was clearly fired up about how the Lions have been playing over the past five weeks.

What did Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell say to his team?

The Lions have now won four of their last five games to get to 5-7, and Campbell told his team that they are now “1-0” in their current “six-game season.”

“That’s the best game we’ve played all year, gentlemen,” Campbell told his team. “That was our best game. We are playing our best football right now…that’s five weeks in a row now we’re playing our best football, and we’re in December. That’s a credit to you guys. I KNOW WHAT WE ARE, MAN! I KNOW WHAT WE ARE! YOU SHOULD KNOW WHAT YOU ARE!”

Here is the full video! Was Campbell alluding to the Playoffs at the end of the video?