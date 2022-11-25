Fired-up Taylor Decker insists this is not the ‘Same Old Lions’

The Detroit Lions came up just short against the Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the NFL when they hosted the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, and they came up just short of shocking the world. In fact, the Lions had a fourth-quarter lead, and they clearly did not look overmatched throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Bills kicked a field goal in the final seconds to walk away with a 28-25 win. Lions’ LT Taylor Decker was fired up when he spoke to reporters at the conclusion of the game.

What did Taylor Decker say about ‘Same Old Lions’?

While speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the game, a fired-up Taylor Decker insisted this is not the Same Old Lions anymore.

“Yeah, I mean, it hurts,” he said. “It hurts even more because we were right there. And I said it before the game. Like, this isn’t the (expletive) same old Lions anymore.

“We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna get our respect. And we’re going to earn that respect.”

Decker believes that though the Lions came up short on Thanksgiving, they are still “trending up.”

“We came up short today,” Decker said, “but you know week in and week out, we know we’re gonna bring it and we’re not going to get down and we’re going to keep fighting. And those will turn into wins against those sorts of teams, those high-caliber teams. I think we’re still trending up, I really do.”

