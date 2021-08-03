Fist fight breaks out at Detroit Lions training camp

Prior to the Detroit Lions first padded practice of training camp, head coach Dan Campbell met with reporters and he talked about how he was involved in a fight during his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins. He said that is not what he wanted to see happen with the Lions.

Well, according to a report from Chris Burke of The Athletic, a fist fight broke out during Tuesday’s practice and it featured rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie CB Ifeatu Melifonwu.

We are sure Campbell will have a nice little conversation with the two rooks.

First fight: Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Ifeatu Melifonwu throwing some serious punches during a special teams rep. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 3, 2021