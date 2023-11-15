FLASHBACK: Detroit Lions win in Lambeau for the 1st time in 24 years

On this day in 2015, the Lions win in Lambeau for the first time since the 1991 season!

Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, has long stood as an intimidating battleground for visiting NFL teams. The Detroit Lions discovered this firsthand, facing nearly a quarter-century of unsuccessful attempts to secure a victory on their division rival's home turf. However, it was on this memorable date in 2015 that they finally broke through and clinched a historic win by a final score of 18-16. In fact, this win marked their first victory at Lambeau Field since their 21-17 triumph on December 15, 1991.

The Lions finally broke through for the first time since 1991

It was a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for a total of 242 yards, that helped the Lions finally break their lengthy skid in Green Bay. Kicker Matt Prater also played a key role, hitting field goals from both 49 and 51 yards away. In fact, it was their first win at Lambeau Field since their 21-17 victory on December 15, 1991.

“I bet nobody gave us a chance, but that's the way we like it,” Stafford said afterward. “We don't really care who gives us a chance, because we feel good about ourselves in that locker room and we know what we're about.”

The win was only Detroit's second of the season, while the Packers dropped to 6-3.

“To be able to come in here and get a win is pretty special,” coach Jim Caldwell said.

Meanwhile, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was understandably not in the best of moods, especially after dropping a third straight game to the basement-dwelling Lions.

“We had some opportunities, I missed some throws and we missed some opportunities to convert and put some more points on the board,” Rodgers said. “We needed 19 points to win today. You would expect us at home to score 19.”

As the seconds ticked away in regulation, Green Bay's Mason Crosby aimed for a game-winning field goal from 52 yards away, only to have it blocked, solidifying Detroit's victory.

Key Stats

Calvin Johnson spearheaded the offense with an impressive 81 receiving yards, while Joique Bell powered the ground game, securing 17 yards on 14 carries.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

After a difficult 24-year drought, the Detroit Lions finally conquered Lambeau Field in 2015. Quarterback Matthew Stafford orchestrated a pair of crucial touchdown passes, while a blocked last-second field goal by Green Bay's Mason Crosby sealed Detroit's long-awaited victory. Understandably, quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed frustration at Green Bay's loss to the Lions, marking only Detroit's second win of the season

Bottom Line: It was one of the positives of 2015

The Lions would secure the momentum from their win at Lambeau Field and rattle off two more consecutive wins over the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles before bringing in the Packers to Ford Field on December 3.

Unfortunately, that game would feature one of the most iconic moments in the Packers-Lions rivalry, as Rodgers would throw the game-winning touchdown on a desperate Hail Mary attempt at the end of regulation.