Former Detroit Lions assistant coach Stan Kwan passes away at 54

The Detroit Lions extended family has suffered a loss today, as former assistant coach Stan Kwan has passed away at the age of 54.

He most recently served as special teams assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. His coaching career also included stops with the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals.

He served with the Lions on two separate occasions, first under head coach Bobby Ross from 1997 to 2000, and then under Rod Marinelli and Jim Schwartz as assistant and later full time special teams coach.