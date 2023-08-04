Former Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah carted off field after suffering injury

Ugh! This is some news we definitely wish we did not have to pass along this morning. According to a report from Atlanta Falcons‘ beat writer Michael Rothstein, former Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah has been carted off the field after suffering an injury.

Jeff Okudah carted off field after suffering injury

Here is what Rothstein tweeted out just moments ago regarding Okudah:

“Falcons CB Jeff Okudah being carted off after defending Frank Darby in a 1-on-1 drill. Looked like a lower leg injury for Okudah.”

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah being carted off after defending Frank Darby in a 1-on-1 drill.



Looked like a lower leg injury for Okudah. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 4, 2023

Okudah Was Excited About a Fresh Start

Following his April trade from the Detroit Lions to the Atlanta Falcons, Okudah voiced his enthusiasm for this new chapter during his initial press briefing. Although parting with the bonds forged over his three-year stint with the Lions stirred mixed feelings, Okudah expressed eagerness for a fresh start and the chance to seize his redemption opportunity with the Falcons. However, it now seems that he has encountered yet another setback, which is deeply unfortunate.

“I would say it's a little bittersweet from the standpoint of the relationships that you form playing for a team for three years,” Okudah told reporters. “But I was definitely excited about the opportunity to have a fresh start here in Atlanta, and it's kind of an opportunity to wipe the slate clean.”

Key Points

Bottom Line: Wishing the Best for A Good Man

