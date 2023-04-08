Merch
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions DL John Penisini finds new home

By W.G. Brady
74
0

Inside the Article:

Back in March, the Detroit Lions waived former sixth-round pick John Penisini from the reserve/retirement list. At that time, Penisini officially became an unrestricted free agent, and now, he is back in the NFL. According to his agent, David Canter, Penisini has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

John Penisini Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • Penisini was waived by the Lions in March, making him a free agent
  • Penisini has now signed with the Panthers
  • Penisini will give the NFL another shot after originally deciding to retire less than a year ago.

Former Lions DL John Penisini signs with the Carolina Panthers

Last June, Penisini announced that he was retiring from the NFL. Less than a year later, he changed his mind and he has signed by the Panthers. His signing shows that he is not quite ready to give up on the NFL. Although some expected him to re-sign with the Lions, Penisini's decision to join the Panthers means he will be joining some of his former coaches.

Detroit Tigers recall Akil Baddoo, place Austin Meadows on IL
Detroit Tigers recall Akil Baddoo, place Austin Meadows on IL

The Detroit Tigers made a last-minute lineup change today as Akil Baddoo has been recalled to replace Austin Meadows.
