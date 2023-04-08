Former Detroit Lions DL John Penisini finds new home

Back in March, the Detroit Lions waived former sixth-round pick John Penisini from the reserve/retirement list. At that time, Penisini officially became an unrestricted free agent, and now, he is back in the NFL. According to his agent, David Canter, Penisini has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Penisini will give the NFL another shot after originally deciding to retire less than a year ago.

Last June, Penisini announced that he was retiring from the NFL. Less than a year later, he changed his mind and he has signed by the Panthers. His signing shows that he is not quite ready to give up on the NFL. Although some expected him to re-sign with the Lions, Penisini's decision to join the Panthers means he will be joining some of his former coaches.