Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell health update

Back in July, reports surfaced that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was taking a leave of absence from his new position with the Miami Dolphins to address some medical issues.

Now, according to Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman Rod Graves, Caldwell is now fully healthy and he is on their list a head coach candidate.

