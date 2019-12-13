-1 C
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell health update

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Back in July, reports surfaced that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was taking a leave of absence from his new position with the Miami Dolphins to address some medical issues.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, according to Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman Rod Graves, Caldwell is now fully healthy and he is on their list a head coach candidate.

Nation, do you think Caldwell will get another head coaching opportunity?

Previous article5 Starters listed as OUT on Detroit Lions final Week 15 Injury Report
Next articleDetroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson: ‘Fans don’t determine what I do’

