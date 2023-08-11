Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Lions OL Logan Stenberg lands with rival

The Detroit Lions recently cut Logan Stenberg, and now, he has landed with one of their biggest rivals.

W.G. Brady

In a strategic move, the Chicago Bears have scooped up former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, Logan Stenberg. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard from Kentucky might just have an additional motivation to play against his former team. Stenberg, despite his potential, had a turbulent time with the Lions, marred by injuries and inconsistent performance.

Logan Stenberg Struggled During His Time With Detroit Lions

His four starting games for the Lions registered some of the lowest blocking grades as per Pro Football Focus. Struggling to find a consistent role, with attempted training both as a center and at guard positions, Stenberg’s tenure with the Lions never took off as expected. Stenberg, who was originally selected by former Lions GM Bob Quinn in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has never become more than a developmental player. In fact, when he has gotten an opportunity to play, he has been awful. According to Pro Football Focus, in his only four starts with the Lions, Stenberg had an abysmal 15.0 pass-blocking rate (39.3 overall), as he allowed a whopping 12 quarterback pressures.

  1. Logan Stenberg, formerly with the Detroit Lions, is now with the Chicago Bears.
  2. The Bears are bolstering their guard lineup due to multiple injuries.
  3. Stenberg had performance struggles and inconsistent roles with the Lions.

Bottom Line – From Lion's Den to Bear's Lair

Logan Stenberg's move from the Lions to the Chicago Bears is emblematic of the unpredictability and competitiveness of the NFL. While his tenure with the Lions had its fair share of turbulence, a fresh start with the Bears could be the reboot his career needs. And who knows? With the right environment and motivation, Stenberg might just evolve into the formidable guard both teams saw potential in. The NFC North will certainly be a division to watch closely this season.

