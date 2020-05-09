41.2 F
Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky and Michigan QB Brian Griese top candidates for MNF gig

According to multiple reports, Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland are out as Monday Night Football commentators.

The question is, who will replace them in the booth?

Well, according to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky, and Michigan QB Brian Griese, along with Louis Riddick are top candidates to land the analyst job while Steve Levy is the front-runner to get the play-by-play gig.

The network is planning to fill those two jobs internally, according to a source.

Steve Levy has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Tessitore on play-by-play, two sources said. Levy has called college football since 2016 and has been a longtime SportsCenter anchor for the network.

Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are the top candidates for the analyst job. A three-man booth is under consideration.

ESPN also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of moving its lead college football announcing team – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – to Monday Night Football. But Herbstreit has said that even if he works NFL games, he still would want to do college games.

The Fowler/Herbstreit scenario would be more of a possibility if this fall’s college football season is postponed.

 

By Don Drysdale

