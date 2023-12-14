Former Detroit Lions QB Erik Kramer trashes Wayne Fontes

Erik Kramer, the last quarterback to lead the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory, has made a striking statement about the team's past and potential under different leadership. In a recent interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Kramer expressed his belief that the Lions' 1991 team, which he quarterbacked to notable success, could have achieved multiple Super Bowl victories with a more competent coaching staff.

Kramer contrasted the coaching styles of his era with the current Lions' staff, noting a significant improvement in unity and direction. His criticism extended to former head coach Wayne Fontes, whom Kramer implied lacked awareness and capability during his tenure, leading to underutilization of the team's talent, including star player Barry Sanders.

“Had we had a coaching staff and an organization like Dallas, we probably could have won a couple Super Bowls,” Erik Kramer said on 97.1 The Ticket. “That team in '91 really mirrored the current team in terms of talent and being young. What I see in this Detroit team that’s different is that the coaching staff actually does know what they’re doing and they seem to be all rowing in the same direction from the top down. That, I think, none of us have seen in Detroit, maybe ever.”

“Wayne comes back and he’s talking, ‘All we needed was a quarterback.' I’m like, all we needed was a frickin’ coach. Like, did you even know where the practice field was? That’s the thing. That dude, in particular, didn’t have any idea there was even a game going on. He would go like, ‘Hey, let’s run that play again where Barry scores,'” Kramer said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Leadership as a Game Changer

Erik Kramer is tossing some truth bombs about leadership in sports, and folks, he's right on the money. He's saying, loud and clear, that a coach isn't just a guy in a headset – he's the maestro, the wizard behind the curtain, and boy, does it matter! Kramer's not just reminiscing about the good old days; he's laying it out there: Wayne Fontes and his crew? Maybe not the sharpest tools in the shed when it came to steering the ship to Super Bowl waters.