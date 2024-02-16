Former Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah lands role in upcoming movie

Former Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah lands role in an upcoming film, taking his talents to Hollywood.

Former Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, is expanding his horizons into Hollywood. He has secured a role in the upcoming film “Break the Cycle”, which boasts an ensemble cast including Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Vivica A. Fox, and former NFL tight end Vernon Davis.

Abdullah was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2015

Abdullah was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round (54th overall) of the 2015 Draft from Nebraska. Following his selection, he signed a four-year, $4.15 million contract, which included $1.85 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1.28 million.

During his tenure with the Lions, which spanned 3 1/2 seasons, Abdullah showcased his talent by accumulating a team-high 597 yards rushing during his rookie year. However, his second season was marred by injury troubles, and he faced challenges maintaining his position on the Detroit depth chart. Eventually, he was waived by the Lions in December of 2018 and subsequently claimed by the Minnesota Vikings. Following a season with the Carolina Panthers, Abdullah signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March of 2022.

The film was written by former NBA player Jarnell Stokes

According to the film description from Deadline, the upcoming movie “delves into the lives of two brothers whose childhood is marred by a horribly tragic incident. Raised by their loving but stern grandmother, the brothers take radically different paths as they come of age in the gritty streets of Memphis.”

The film was written by former NBA player Jarnell Stokes, who shared the following insight:

“This film is a heart-pounding journey through the world of streetball that explores themes of family, ambition, and the moral complexities of urban life,” Stokes said in a statement. “It tells the story of navigating a treacherous path, an unfortunate reality for far too many young boys in our urban communities. I’m so excited to have Ameer as part of this tremendously talented group of actors who will help bring this project to life.”

We've witnessed many instances of professional athletes broadening their horizons by delving into acting, with the former Lions running back being the latest example.

As of 2023, Abdullah boasts a career tally of 14 touchdowns on 163 receptions, complemented by 3,487 returning yards and 1,207 receiving yards.