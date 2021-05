Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions made the decision to part ways with Kerryon Johnson earlier this week, and he already has found his next home.

He’ll be taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love:

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/wLCDFnBHR2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2021