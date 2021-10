According to reports, former Detroit Lions star Mike Lucci has passed away at the age of 81.

Lucci played nine seasons for the Lions, earning All-NFL honors in 1969.

Rest in Peace, Mike.

Former #Lions LB Mike Lucci passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today. During his 9 seasons with Detroit, Lucci earned All-NFL honors in 1969 and was named to the Pro Bowl following the 1971 season. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 26, 2021