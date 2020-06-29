41.2 F
Former Detroit Piston Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID, May sit out remainder of season

Detroit Pistons News
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Piston and current Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is strongly considering sitting out the remainder of the NBA season.

