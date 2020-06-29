Former Detroit Piston Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID, May sit out remainder of season

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Piston and current Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is strongly considering sitting out the remainder of the NBA season.

Two Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus — Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Jordan has opted-out of Orlando, and Dinwiddie is strongly considering the same. Nets will sign a substitute for Jordan, per sources. Nets are presently the seventh seed in East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020