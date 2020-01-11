53.3 F
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons coach Rick Carlisle jaws with LeBron James

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Detroit Pistons bench boss Rick Carlisle didn’t mind making himself heard against the NBA’s arguably top player.

The current Dallas Mavericks head coach was seen jawing at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James about something; James immediately responded and continued to jaw at Carlisle as he walked back to his bench.

Carlisle led the Pistons to back to back 50-win seasons in 2002 and 2003 before being dismissed in favor of Larry Brown prior to the 2003-04 Season.

