Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon makes 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame

Moments ago, the National Hockey League announced the inductees for the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class voted by a committee of 18 members, and former Detroit Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon made it in. The inductees announced were Vernon, Goalie Tom Barrasso, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, Center Pierre Turgeon, Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette as well as “Builders” Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix who round out the 2023 class of seven. The Ceremony will be held on November 13th in Toronto

Mike Vernon by the numbers

385 Career Wins (16th all-time)

.889 Career Save Percentage (Tied for 217th all-time)

3.00 Career Goals Against Average (Tied for 207th all-time)

27 Career Shutouts (Tied for 86th all-time)

17,789 Career Saves (26th all-time)

2 Time Stanley Cup Champion (1989 & 1997)

Key Points:

Mike Vernon Career

Vernon was drafted by the Calgary Flames with the 56th overall selection in the 1981 NHL Draft. Vernon went on to play in the NHL for 19 seasons playing for the Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and Red Wings. He was a six-time all-star making it five times for the Flames and once for the Red Wings. He joined the Red Wings in 1995 and played in 95 games for them posting a record of 53-24-14.

Vernon won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 1997 in which he won the Conn Smythe award for being the playoff MVP. In that Cup run, Vernon played in all 20 games posting a 16-4 record and a 1.76 Goals Against Average as well as a .927 save percentage. Mike Vernon would retire following the 2002 season after he returned to Calgary for his final two seasons. Vernon's time with the Red Wings will always be remembered for his fight against Avalanche goalie Patrick Roy at center ice. Congratulations to Mike Vernon, it is very much deserved.