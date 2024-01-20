Former Detroit Red Wings nemesis Patrick Roy returns to NHL as head coach

He's back! Patrick Roy returns to NHL for his second head coaching job following a Hall of Fame goaltending career.

The New York Islanders have made a surprising coaching change, parting ways with Lane Lambert less than two years after his hiring. Former Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy is set to step in as the new head coach. This marks Roy's second stint as an NHL head coach, having previously led his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, from 2013 to 2016.

Lane Lambert, a reported candidate for the Detroit Red Wings coaching job in 2022, had previously played three seasons for the Red Wings in the early 1980s and was Steve Yzerman‘s roommate. This season, he led the Islanders to a record of 19-15-11 for 49 points.

#Isles News: New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 20, 2024

Before his new role with the New York Islanders, Roy served as the head coach of the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. In that capacity, he led the team to both the Memorial Cup Championship and the QMJHL Championship last season.

In three years as coach of the Avalanche, Roy amassed a record of 130-92-24 and won the Jack Adams Award in 2014 as the NHL's top coach.

Roy was a principal part of the legendary rivalry between the Red Wings and Avalanche in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Bottom Line: How will Roy perform in New York?

The Islanders are undertaking a calculated risk by parting ways with Lane Lambert as head coach and bringing in Patrick Roy. While Roy does possess NHL coaching experience, it's worth noting that he led his team to only one playoff appearance in his previous stint.

As for anticipating Roy's second go-around as an NHL head coach, it's uncertain. Factors such as the team's dynamics, player performance, and Roy's coaching strategies will play a crucial role. The Islanders are likely hoping that Roy brings a fresh perspective and positive impact to the team, ultimately improving their overall performance. Only time will tell how successful this coaching change will be for the Islanders.

