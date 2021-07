Sharing is caring!

When you think of former Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila, you do not think of a slick-fielding shortstop.

But, on Thursday night, Avila proved that he can indeed look pretty darn good at shortstop as he made a very smooth-looking play for the Washington Nationals.

Check it out!

(Hey, the Tigers need a shortstop, right?)

Catcher Alex Avila has fit right in playing at shortstop for Washington tonight. 😮👏 (📽️: @Nationals)pic.twitter.com/WRegwysxd0 — theScore (@theScore) July 1, 2021