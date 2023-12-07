Former Detroit Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario signs huge deal

Jeimer Candelario, the former Detroit Tigers third baseman, has reportedly made a significant career move by signing a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, valued at $45 million with a potential club option for a fourth year. This transition marks a crucial phase in Candelario's professional journey, considering his fluctuating performance in recent years.

Candy's Journey

After a decline in 2022 with the Tigers, where he hit just .217, Candelario bounced back impressively in 2023. Playing for both the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs, he achieved a .251 batting average and an .807 OPS, including 22 home runs and 39 doubles. This upturn in form evidently caught the Reds' attention, leading to this lucrative deal. The contract not only reflects Candelario's regained prowess but also signals the Reds' confidence in his ability to contribute significantly to their lineup.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Candelario's Promising Future with the Reds

Jeimer Candelario's new chapter with the Cincinnati Reds represents a convergence of opportunity and renewed potential. The contract is a testament to his resilience and ability to bounce back from a slump, exemplifying the dynamic nature of sports careers. As Candelario embarks on this exciting new journey, we certainly will be rooting for him to succeed. Always a Tiger, right?!?!