41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 12, 2020
type here...

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the great game of baseball. A World Series champion, AL MVP, ALCS MVP, AL Rookie of the Year, an 8-time All Star, and three no hitters are among just a handful of his accolades.

And even at age 37, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be hanging up his cleats any time soon.

While working out during the COVID-19 shutdown of sports, Verlander underwent a total mechanical overhaul, which he called a “full rebuild process”.

“If I was going to say, ‘Hey, I won’t want to play two more years,’ I could probably stay healthy and do that,” Verlander said. “That’s not my goal.”

“I changed a lot of stuff that some people would think was unnecessary. But I thought it was necessary, especially if I want to play eight or 10 more years.”

In March, Verlander had his injured groin repaired, leading to his mechanics change.

“That’s where the light bulb went off after I had surgery, and Dr. Meyer said the tissue had been really beat up and it had been so for a little bit,” Verlander explained. “That’s just one fo those things that the body subconsciously adjusts for……your body just subconsciously knows that stuff and won’t allow you to do it and, thus, why my mechanics had started to change.”

He’s under contract with the Houston Astros through next season, though Verlander has stated he intends to pitch into his mid-40’s.

– – Quotes via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle

- Advertisement -
SourceChandler Rome
ViaHouston Chronicle
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the great game of baseball. A World Series...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Former Detroit Tigers Gold Glove infielder Frank Bolling passes

Michael Whitaker - 0
Some unfortunate news to report out of the world of Detroit sports today. Frank Bolling, a two-time Gold Glove infielder who spent six years with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Multiple Montreal Canadiens test positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from The Athletic, at least three Montreal Canadiens’ players have tested positive for COVID-19. The Canadiens, who are preparing for the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

How the Detroit Lions became cursed for 50 years…and counting

Arnold Powell - 0
Let's face it, the Detroit Lions have not exactly brought us very much joy during the Super Bowl era. In fact, the Lions have...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Former Detroit Tigers Gold Glove infielder Frank Bolling passes

Michael Whitaker - 0
Some unfortunate news to report out of the world of Detroit sports today. Frank Bolling, a two-time Gold Glove infielder who spent six years with...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum blasts HR (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit, we have lift off! Detroit Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum absolutely crushed the ball this afternoon at Comerica Park in the bottom of the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Top 5 managers in Detroit Tigers history

Arnold Powell - 0
Many forget that someone has to be behind all the success a team can have and that it's not always just the players, but...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers 1B C.J. Cron hits it to the statues at Comerica Park [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers played another intrasquad game at Comerica Park as they continue to make their preparations for the 2020 regular season. Following...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.