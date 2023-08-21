Former Detroit Tigers C Eric Haase lands with rival

Eric Haase has come full circle, reuniting with the Cleveland Guardians, who have claimed the seasoned catcher off waivers. This move took place shortly after his release from the Detroit Tigers, his hometown team. Haase was born in Detroit and attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan.

Eric Haase's Journey

Despite starting his major league journey with Cleveland, who drafted him in 2011, Haase did not make his Major League Baseball debut until 2018. His stay was short-lived as he was traded after two seasons. Detroit's recent decision to assign him elsewhere was influenced by Haase's challenges at the batting plate this season.

A Tough Decision

The decision was not made lightly; Detroit's manager, AJ Hinch, expressed that letting Haase go was an emotional ordeal, but he remained hopeful that Haase would find a new home.

“The reality is, where we’re at in our season and how we’re trying to build for whatever is next for this team, and you factor in performance, decisions like this are going to be made,” manager AJ Hinch said Saturday. “It is a reality our team has to understand: Changes come when changes are needed.

“You can still be upset, frustrated and sad for your teammate. But these things happen when the organization feels they are necessary.”

Bottom Line – Every Catcher Has His Day

Eric Haase's story is a poignant reminder that every cloud has a silver lining. While the Detroit Tigers might have closed a chapter with him, The Guardians have reopened an old book, hopeful for a storyline filled with redemption and success. As the dust settles, fans and critics alike will watch with bated breath, waiting to see if this catcher will indeed have his triumphant day on the field. With that being said, we certainly wish Haase the best of luck in Cleveland.