Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer signs with Boston Red Sox

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer is returning to the American League with a new contract.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer has secured a new opportunity by signing a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. However, his debut with the storied franchise will be delayed, as he is anticipated to sit out the entire upcoming 2024 season due to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery.

Michael Fulmer is a previous AL Rookie of the Year

Originally selected by the New York Mets in the 2011 Draft, Fulmer was later traded to the Tigers as part of the Yoenis Céspedes deal on July 31, 2015.

He made his Tigers debut the following season and earned the title of American League Rookie of the Year. However, a series of surgical procedures sidelined him for the entire 2019 season, after which he transitioned to the bullpen.

In 2022, Fulmer was traded to division rival Minnesota Twins in exchange for Sawyer Gipson-Long. He spent the following year with the Chicago Cubs, where he recorded a 4.42 ERA with a 3-5 record across 57 innings pitched.

Fulmer has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox

Fulmer is now heading to his 5th MLB team, agreeing to a minor-league contract with Boston:

BREAKING🚨 The Boston Red Sox have signed reliever Michael Fulmer, according to @mikemayer22.



Fulmer is out for the entire 2024 season rehabbing an elbow injury. pic.twitter.com/ClwcKTXmqN — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) February 8, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer has found a new home, signing with the Boston Red Sox He's expected to miss the entire 2024 season after having undergone Tommy John elbow surgery Fulmer was acquired from the New York Mets and would eventually be named the American League Rookie of the Year

Bottom Line: Best of luck to Fulmer

Fulmer was once regarded as a cornerstone of the rebuilding Tigers under former general manager Al Avila. However, as often happens in sports, circumstances didn't unfold as anticipated.

Despite the challenges, we extend our best wishes to Fulmer for a swift recovery from his surgery and for him to be able to continue to pursue a productive professional baseball career.